Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,386 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $52,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LZ. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, COO Richard Preece sold 27,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $500,749.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $1,000,683.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,935 shares of company stock worth $4,771,850 in the last 90 days.
LZ stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $40.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LegalZoom.com Company Profile
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
