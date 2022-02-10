Insider Selling: Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Director Sells 2,210 Shares of Stock

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RRX opened at $165.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord Corp has a twelve month low of $125.42 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.57.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corp will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.