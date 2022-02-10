Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Purchases 20,365 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $264,948.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129,977.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $272,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $277,644.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,549.93.

On Monday, January 31st, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,521 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $247,526.28.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,400.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,840 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,499.20.

On Thursday, January 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $271,830.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 16,935 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $225,235.50.

On Friday, January 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 13,087 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $173,141.01.

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Runway Growth Finance accounts for 0.2% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of Runway Growth Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

