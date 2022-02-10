Harriet Booker Sells 6,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 6th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $157,740.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00.
NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.35.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.
About Option Care Health
Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.
