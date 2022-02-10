Harriet Booker Sells 6,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Option Care Health alerts:

On Thursday, January 6th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $157,740.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,955,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,032,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 296,919 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,805,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.