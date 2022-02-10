Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells 832 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $263.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.59 and a 12 month high of $334.84.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.
Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.
