Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells 832 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $263.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.59 and a 12 month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

