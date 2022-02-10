Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.