Profund Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 291,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,646,000 after purchasing an additional 108,416 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $131.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.31 and a 200-day moving average of $136.22.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

