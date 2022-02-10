Natixis Invests $4.62 Million in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Natixis bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 106,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 177,991 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,137,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $44,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 506,728 shares of company stock valued at $25,706,504. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIR opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $83.50.

Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

