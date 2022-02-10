Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 26,752 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525,719 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $67,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $183.95 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $206.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

