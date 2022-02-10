Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $350,000 Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Glaukos by 12.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 500,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,095,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 232.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 109,457 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 105,258.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 36.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

GKOS opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

