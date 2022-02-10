Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 210,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $71.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $85.06. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.