Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,577,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,063,080 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.3% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

HIMX opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.08. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

