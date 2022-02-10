Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 67,425 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 589,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,425 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $72,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Xylem by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,395,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,952,000 after purchasing an additional 87,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,465,000 after purchasing an additional 109,802 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,675,000 after acquiring an additional 160,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,102 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL opened at $95.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average is $123.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

