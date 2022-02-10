Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,508 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $75,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 49.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $8,035,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 87.0% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.