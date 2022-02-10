BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BTRS were worth $81,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BTRS by 98.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter worth $90,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter worth $144,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in BTRS during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter worth $155,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BTRS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $6.50 on Thursday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.37.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BTRS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other news, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.