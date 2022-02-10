GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 130,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ALTO stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $409.86 million, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.
In related news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 65,532 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $375,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 49,000 shares of company stock worth $263,600. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Alto Ingredients Company Profile
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alto Ingredients (ALTO)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO).
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.