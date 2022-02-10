GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 130,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $409.86 million, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $305.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

In related news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 65,532 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $375,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 49,000 shares of company stock worth $263,600. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

