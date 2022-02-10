Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 355 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $192.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.99 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

