Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.
Shares of WH stock opened at $90.05 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $91.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.70.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.
