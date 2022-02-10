Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.34.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Discovery by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 101,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Discovery by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,077 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. Discovery has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.