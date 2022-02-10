Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.34.
DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. Discovery has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $78.14.
Discovery Company Profile
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discovery (DISCA)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.