HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 176.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 633.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. HUYA has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

