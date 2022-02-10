GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $673,000 Investment in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zedge by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Zedge by 287.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zedge by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zedge by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZDGE opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.90. Zedge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

