GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 59,622 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after buying an additional 246,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

