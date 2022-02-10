GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 479 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $186.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.39 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

