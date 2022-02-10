Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 189.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,206 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 132,333 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

NYSE:DVN opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

