Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 4,691 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $182.50.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.