Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

