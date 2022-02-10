Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 1,730 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $115.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.15. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $95.79 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.