Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.36 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

