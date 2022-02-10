Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($52.53) to €43.50 ($50.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($71.26) to €55.00 ($63.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($80.46) to €62.00 ($71.26) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

