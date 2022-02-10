Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 13,542 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.1% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 176,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,918,000 after buying an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,626,000. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 12,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.37 and its 200-day moving average is $157.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,404 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

