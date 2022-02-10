Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dohj LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 282,832 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,736,000 after purchasing an additional 51,322 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 111,708 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,266,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $311.21 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

