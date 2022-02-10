457,600 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 457,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 91.51 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

