Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells 91,031 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 91,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $690,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $447,360.96.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Thomas Gad sold 35,060 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $276,974.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $81,200.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Thomas Gad sold 88,055 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $936,024.65.

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.11.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $92,320.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Gad sold 44,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $725,120.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $385,018.92.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $853,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,320.00.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a market cap of $306.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,110,000 after buying an additional 33,169 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,464,000 after purchasing an additional 69,213 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 569,040 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

