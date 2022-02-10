Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 59,751 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 59,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,527,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 57,523 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,933.74.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,329.20.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $28.46 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,401,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 23.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 208,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,142,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 364,443 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

