Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) COO Sells $2,138,713.56 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RJF opened at $115.44 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $73.77 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,651,000 after acquiring an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 140.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,736,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

