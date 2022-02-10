Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,596,287.08 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.48, for a total transaction of $3,596,287.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $296.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.31 and a 200-day moving average of $292.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.