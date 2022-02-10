Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,596,287.08 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.48, for a total transaction of $3,596,287.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MORN opened at $296.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.31 and a 200-day moving average of $292.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.
