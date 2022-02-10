iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $504.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $516.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.53. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $375.06 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

