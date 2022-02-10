Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fortive by 61.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 4,347.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive stock opened at $66.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $63.04 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

