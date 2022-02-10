HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 4,651 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the third quarter worth $1,099,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter worth $2,204,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 4,573.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 2,733.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWD opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $49.46.

