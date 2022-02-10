HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,897,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 451,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 109,002 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1,352.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 361,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 336,808 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 200,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.