The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 765,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $62,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,924,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,412,848,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,416.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 1.05. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

