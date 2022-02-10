Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 968,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,463 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $59,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.

NYSE:QSR opened at $57.82 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

