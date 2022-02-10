Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Third Point LLC raised its stake in RH by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in RH by 2,300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth $83,105,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RH. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

Shares of RH stock opened at $422.30 on Thursday. RH has a 52-week low of $362.00 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

