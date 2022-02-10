Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 726 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GSK stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

