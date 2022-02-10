Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $515,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,211,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,491,000 after buying an additional 17,851 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $146.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.79 and a 200-day moving average of $156.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

