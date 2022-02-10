NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,203,000 after buying an additional 146,755 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,964,000 after buying an additional 168,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,239,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.63. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

