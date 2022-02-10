HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,752 Shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter worth $4,880,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter valued at $2,438,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 25.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

