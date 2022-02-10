HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.61 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

CSL stock opened at $228.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.88 and a 12 month high of $250.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

