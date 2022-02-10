First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,763 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $52.12 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

