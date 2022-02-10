Jump Financial LLC Sells 55,785 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,785 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,037,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

